Domestic violence: Lagos appoints NURTW members ambassadors

Posted February 6, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Government says some officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been appointed as ambassadors of the campaign against rape, domestic violence and child abuse. The Coordinator of Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), an agency under the state’s Ministry of Justice, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, during a […]

The post Domestic violence: Lagos appoints NURTW members ambassadors appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lagos steps up fight against domestic, sexual violence Lagos State government, last weekend, geared up activities toward ensuring a holistic response to sexual and gender-based violence in line...
  2. Lagos tasks royal fathers on gender-based violence Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, of the Lagos State govern­ment, at the weekend, tasked traditional rulers in the...
  3. Lagos govt appoints NURTW officials as domestic violence, rape ambassadors “It is important for people to be aware of the fact that rape and defilement carry life imprisonment.” The post...
  4. Lagos restates commitment to tackling sexual, domestic violence Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring total eradication of sexual...
  5. DSVRT’s report reveals Lagos ‘rape hub’ •27 children defiled, 15 raped in 2016 Kunle Falayi A report by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team has shed light on the part...
  6. Lagos govt trains journalists on sexual, gender-based violence In line with the mandate of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to increase public awareness on sexual- and gender-based violence issues across...
  7. Lagos records 14,166 rape, domestic violence Kazeem Ugbodaga Mrs Omotola Rotimi The Lagos State Government has revealed that it handled about 14,166 rape and domestic violence...
  8. Over 200 suspects in court for sexual violence in Lagos, says agency NO fewer than 200 people are facing trial in Lagos State for domestic and sexual offences, especially those committed against...
  9. Gender-based violence: Lagos recruits anti-rape ambassadors Lagos State government has enlisted over 400 market leaders to serve as ambassadors against rape and other forms of domestic...
  10. Lagos govt approves 112 emergency lines to report rape & domestic violence cases in Lagos Lagos State government has approved the use of 112 toll free emergency line to report cases of rape, domestic violence,...

< YOHAIG home