Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Government says some officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been appointed as ambassadors of the campaign against rape, domestic violence and child abuse. The Coordinator of Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), an agency under the state’s Ministry of Justice, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, during a […]

The post Domestic violence: Lagos appoints NURTW members ambassadors appeared first on Punch Newspapers.