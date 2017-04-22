Don hails Buhari over suspension of SGF, NIA DG

Success Nwogu, Ilorin

The President of the Science Association of Nigeria, Prof. Moji Bakarre-Odunola, on Friday said the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, was a “big” boost to the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Bakarre-Odunola said that the development was a positive signal, which would give more credibility to Buhari’s anti-corruption fight.

While speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State, she said, “I think the suspension of the SGF and NIA DG is in the right direction as people will know that nobody is above the law.

“Beyond that, I believe that the development of any nation depends on how much funding is available for education and research. It is for this reason that we have been demanding for increased funding for education.

“If the government can increase funding of science and technology, then the development of the country is guaranteed.”

