Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has appealed to Shell Petroleum Development Company not to relocate its corporate headquarters from Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Peterside’s appeal came just as the Rivers State Government on Wednesday, through its Attorney General, Mr. Emmanuel Aguma, petitioned the […]

The post Don’t relocate from Rivers, Peterside begs Shell appeared first on Punch Newspapers.