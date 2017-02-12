Don’t transfer Fani-Kayode’s case to Abuja, EFCC begs judge

Ramon Oladimeji The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has pleaded with Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the application by a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, seeking the transfer of his criminal trial from Lagos to Abuja. The EFCC is prosecuting Fani-Kayode for an alleged fraud of N4.9bn. Standing […]

