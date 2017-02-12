Don’t transfer Fani-Kayode’s case to Abuja, EFCC begs judge

Posted February 12, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

Ramon Oladimeji The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has pleaded with Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the application by a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, seeking the transfer of his criminal trial from Lagos to Abuja. The EFCC is prosecuting Fani-Kayode for an alleged fraud of N4.9bn. Standing […]

The post Don’t transfer Fani-Kayode’s case to Abuja, EFCC begs judge appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I’m not returning money to EFCC, says Fani-Kayode Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied reports that he is planning to return...
  2. Don’t try me with Fani-Kayode, ex-minister begs court Ramon Oladimeji A former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, has asked Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal...
  3. Alleged N4.9b Fraud: Trial Of Fani-Kayode Stalled The trial of former Aviation Minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode over a 4.9 bilion naira fraud charge could not proceed at the Federal...
  4. Court Set To Deliver Judgment On Fani-Kayode’s Alleged Money Laundering Case The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State, south-west Nigeria, will deliver judgement on Thursday, in the alleged money laundering...
  5. I’m ready for trial, not plea bargain – Fani-Kayode Ade Adesomoju, Abuja A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday, denied any intention to enter into plea...
  6. Court Grants Fani-Kayode N50m Bail James Tsoho, justice of the federal high court, Abuja, has granted Femi Fani-Kayode, spokesman of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign...
  7. Breaking: EFCC operatives leave Fani-Kayode’s Abuja home Vanguard on Friday evening, gathered that gun-wielding operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, who earlier stormed the...
  8. EFCC Files Charges Against Fani-Kayode, Others The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 17-count charge against a former Aviation Minister and Spokesman for...
  9. Fani-Kayode’s acquittal is shocking, says EFCC The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has described the decision of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to acquit...
  10. Under no circumstances will I pay any money back to EFCC or Govt – Fani-Kayode Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who is facing trial over alleged N26million fraud, has said that under no circumstances...

< YOHAIG home