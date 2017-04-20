Driver allegedly stabs man to death with car keys

Posted April 20, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

A 34-year-old driver, Christopher Igbede, who allegedly used his car keys to stab a man to death, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court.

He was, however, granted bail in the sum of N250,000.

The accused, who resides in Egan in Igando, a Lagos suburb, is facing murder charge.

Winasbet.com

The Magistrate, Mrs. Bola Folarin-Williams, asked that the plea of the accused be taken after questioning the Investigating Police Officer and carpeting him for a “shoddy” investigation.

“The IPO failed to show probable cause on why the accused should be remanded for murder and not for manslaughter,’’ she said.

She granted the accused two responsible sureties in like sum, one of whom must be living in his own house.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Oladele Adebayo, had told the court that the offence was committed on March 19 at about 8.30p.m. on Egan Road, Igando area of Lagos State.

He alleged that during an argument, the accused used his car keys to stab one Cyril Ugwu, 38, which resulted to his death.

The offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned until May 22 pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions. (NAN)

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Cobbler Stabs Brother-In Law To Death In Lagos An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered a cobbler, Sulaiman Hassan, to be remanded in Ikoyi...
  2. Beninoise housekeeper stabs 79-year-old to death The absence of a defence counsel at an Ikeja High Court on Monday stalled the trial of Christian Yavine, an...
  3. Photographer in court for allegedly defiling minor A 37-year-old photographer, Godwin Iyang, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s  5-year-old daughter was on Monday charged before an Ikeja Chief...
  4. Togolese allegedly beats three-year-old niece to death in Lagos An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a Togolese trader, Afi Koumebio, who allegedly beat her three-year-old...
  5. Octogenarian remanded for allegedly burning 82-year-old to death AN octogenarian, Mr. Ayodele Adeyeye, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate court for burning to death an...
  6. Boyfriend Stabs NDDC Lover To Death For Refusing To Make Him Next-Of-Kin (Photo) By Jimitota Onoyume PORT HARCOURT— Boyfriend to a female staff of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Miss Sophia Phillips Horsefall,...
  7. Man stabs eight-year-old with spoon Emmanuel Anya, who allegedly stabbed an eight-year-old girl on the forehead with a spoon, was on Monday arraigned before an...
  8. Man beats co-tenant to death in Lagos A mAn, Chukwuebuka Okeke, who allegedly beat a co-tenant to death over N5,000 electricity bill, was on Monday remanded in...
  9. Police arraign vulkanizer for allegedly raping sister-in-law Ikeja – A vulkanizer, Wasiu Ibrahim, 35, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping...
  10. Man stabs driver to death over Lagos prostitute Samson Folarin A man, identified only as Asunmo, has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba,...

< YOHAIG home