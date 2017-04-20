Driver allegedly stabs man to death with car keys

A 34-year-old driver, Christopher Igbede, who allegedly used his car keys to stab a man to death, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court.

He was, however, granted bail in the sum of N250,000.

The accused, who resides in Egan in Igando, a Lagos suburb, is facing murder charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Bola Folarin-Williams, asked that the plea of the accused be taken after questioning the Investigating Police Officer and carpeting him for a “shoddy” investigation.

“The IPO failed to show probable cause on why the accused should be remanded for murder and not for manslaughter,’’ she said.

She granted the accused two responsible sureties in like sum, one of whom must be living in his own house.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Oladele Adebayo, had told the court that the offence was committed on March 19 at about 8.30p.m. on Egan Road, Igando area of Lagos State.

He alleged that during an argument, the accused used his car keys to stab one Cyril Ugwu, 38, which resulted to his death.

The offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned until May 22 pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions. (NAN)