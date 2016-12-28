Drug traffickers excrete 50 wraps of cocaine

Posted December 28, 2016 3:26 am by Comments

Afeez Hanafi Two drug trafficking suspects have been arrested with 1.2 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State. PUNCH Metro learnt that the suspects – David Achebe, 37, and 43-year-old Daniel Ndukwe – met their Waterloo on Saturday during an outward screening of passengers on Ethiopian and Egypt airline flights by […]

The post Drug traffickers excrete 50 wraps of cocaine appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Four smugglers excrete 171 wraps of cocaine The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has apprehended four suspected drug traffickers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for...
  2. Traffickers escape death after ingesting 137 wraps of cocaine Kunle Falayi The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said two traffickers, nearly died when they fell critically ill upon their...
  3. NDLEA arrests 14 traffickers, uncovers cocaine in drug packs Simon Utebor, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says its operatives have arrested 14...
  4. NDLEA arrests passenger with 193 wraps of cocaine in socks The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said it recovered 193 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine inside...
  5. NDLEA discovers cocaine in sweets wraps, arrests two suspects The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered one hundred and ninety-three (193) wraps of cocaine inside packs of...
  6. NDLEA confiscates cocaine, cannabis in noodles pack to China Two suspects have been arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu in connection with attempts to smuggle illicit...
  7. Saudi-bound Nigerian pilgrim excretes 76 cocaine wraps Drug trafficking is punishable by death in Saudi Arabia. The post Saudi-bound Nigerian pilgrim excretes 76 cocaine wraps appeared first...
  8. NDLEA arrests two suspects with cocaine The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday said it arrested two suspects with cocaine at the Murtala Mohammed...
  9. Arrested female pilgrim excretes 82 wraps of Cocaine A 55 year-old female pilgrim arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja has excreted eighty-two wraps of cocaine...
  10. Nigerian drug dealer jailed in London for possession of 79 wraps of cocaine and heroin A Nigerian drug dealer has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after police found 79 wraps...

< YOHAIG home