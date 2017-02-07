DSS brutality: Calabar teachers threatened for involving lawyer

Posted February 7, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Mudiaga Affe and Afeez Hanafi Teachers of the Federal Government Girls College, Calabar, Cross River State, assaulted by operatives of the Department of State Services, have been reportedly threatened with queries for engaging a lawyer to seek redress. The lawyer, First Baba Isa, who said he took up the case pro bono, told PUNCH Metro […]

The post DSS brutality: Calabar teachers threatened for involving lawyer appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. DSS officials took Calabar teachers’ valuables after attack – Lawyer • ‘DSS boss lied about shooting’ Mudiaga Affe  and Afeez Hanafi An Abuja-based lawyer, who identified himself simply as First...
  2. DSS beats unity school teachers in Calabar Mudiaga Affe,  Calabar Six teachers at the Federal Government Girls College in Calabar on Thursday alleged that they were beaten...
  3. Activist demands release of late teachers’ children Etim Ekpimah, Uyo Human rights lawyer, Mr. Inibehe Effiong, has asked the Akwa Ibom State Police Command to release children...
  4. Teachers must register with TRCN before year end- Minister The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, has reiterated the need for all teachers to be registered with...
  5. Kidnappings: Militants blame rival group in Calabar Mudiaga Affe, Calabar WANTED leader of the Bakassi Strike Force, Benjamin Ene, also known as G1, has said that his...
  6. Labour in Calabar picket ministry, HoS unpaid salaries The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress in Cross River on Wednesday picketed the state’s Ministry of Local Government...
  7. Remanded defendant worked his way out of prison –Lawyer Success Nwogu, Ilorin A lawyer, Mr. Abiodun Dada, on Tuesday told an Upper Area Court 3 at Pake, Ganmo in...
  8. Calabar residents protest blackout, kick against bills Mudiaga Affe, Calabar SOME aggrieved residents of Calabar in Cross River State on Friday vowed to stop paying electricity bills...
  9. Replace outdated textbooks with technology, Lagos tells teachers Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr Benson Oke, says teachers in the employ of...
  10. Young teachers need more training – Hopebay Proprietress Sodiq Oyeleke The Proprietress of Hopebay College, Lagos, Mrs. Jumoke Oladapo, has expressed concern over the poor quality of young...

< YOHAIG home