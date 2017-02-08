DSS detains five personnel over teachers’ brutalisation

Posted February 8, 2017 6:26 pm by Comments

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar Five personnel of the Department of State Services have been detained in connection with the brutalisation of teachers at the Federal Government Girls College in Calabar. It was learnt on Wednesday that the five officials were being detained in the cell of the Cross River State Command of DSS in Calabar. A […]

The post DSS detains five personnel over teachers’ brutalisation appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. DSS beats unity school teachers in Calabar Mudiaga Affe,  Calabar Six teachers at the Federal Government Girls College in Calabar on Thursday alleged that they were beaten...
  2. DSS officials took Calabar teachers’ valuables after attack – Lawyer • ‘DSS boss lied about shooting’ Mudiaga Affe  and Afeez Hanafi An Abuja-based lawyer, who identified himself simply as First...
  3. Teachers protest DSS molestation at state assembly Teachers at the Federal Government Girls College, Calabar, on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest to the Cross River House of...
  4. DSS brutality: Calabar teachers threatened for involving lawyer Mudiaga Affe and Afeez Hanafi Teachers of the Federal Government Girls College, Calabar, Cross River State, assaulted by operatives of...
  5. VIDEO: DSS officials brutalise Calabar teachers READ: DSS officials took Calabar teachers’ valuables after attack – Lawyer The post VIDEO: DSS officials brutalise Calabar teachers appeared first...
  6. Teachers protest DSS brutality, storm governor, Speaker’s offices Mudiaga Affe and Afeez Hanafi Hundreds of teachers under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria on...
  7. Cross River SUBEB discovers fake teachers Dr Stephen Odey, Chairman of Cross River Universal Basic Education Board says recent discoveries in the ongoing personnel verification and...
  8. Teachers flee Cross River community school TEACHERS posted by the Ministry of Education, Calabar, Cross River State to the only primary school at Ekpri Ibami community,...
  9. NUT, SUBEB at daggers drawn over audit of teachers in Cross River THE Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, in Cross Rivers State and the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, are at...
  10. Cross River Govt. Approves Recruitment of 1,000 Teachers The Cross River State Government is giving employment opportunities to its unemployed citizens across different sectors of the economy. The...

< YOHAIG home