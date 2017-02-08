DSS detains five personnel over teachers’ brutalisation
Mudiaga Affe, Calabar Five personnel of the Department of State Services have been detained in connection with the brutalisation of teachers at the Federal Government Girls College in Calabar. It was learnt on Wednesday that the five officials were being detained in the cell of the Cross River State Command of DSS in Calabar. A […]
