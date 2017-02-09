DSS quizzes ex-CBN dep gov, CAN leaders on B’Haram video

Friday Olokor, Abuja The Department of State Services have quizzed the members of the Board of Trustees of the Christian Association of Nigeria over a video some Christian leaders have been using to mobilise funds for the rebuilding of churches destroyed by Boko Haram. Their invitation came eight days after the General Overseer of Omega […]

