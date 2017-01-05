Dump bulletproof cars, Kalu tells Buhari, others

Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri A former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Nigerian political class to stop the use of bulletproof cars whether in or out of office. Kalu urged Buhari, state governors and other government functionaries to use the money for posh bulletproof cars to provide electricity […]

