Eagles coach chases young Levekusen star

Festus Abu Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is  working to convince Bayer Leverkusen attacking sensation Chinedu Ekene   to commit  his international future to Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who has represented Germany  from Under-15 to Under-18  level, is eligible to play for Nigeria  because his father is a Nigerian. The German-born  player is also free to switch […]

