Eagles coach chases young Levekusen star
Festus Abu Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is working to convince Bayer Leverkusen attacking sensation Chinedu Ekene to commit his international future to Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who has represented Germany from Under-15 to Under-18 level, is eligible to play for Nigeria because his father is a Nigerian. The German-born player is also free to switch […]
The post Eagles coach chases young Levekusen star appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?