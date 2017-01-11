Festus Abu Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is working to convince Bayer Leverkusen attacking sensation Chinedu Ekene to commit his international future to Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who has represented Germany from Under-15 to Under-18 level, is eligible to play for Nigeria because his father is a Nigerian. The German-born player is also free to switch […]

The post Eagles coach chases young Levekusen star appeared first on Punch Newspapers.