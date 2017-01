Alexander Okere, Benin The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed January 28, 2017, for the by-election for Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives. The seat became vacant following the inauguration of the former member representing the area, Philip Shuaibu, as Deputy Governor on November 12, 2016. The notice of the […]

The post Edo by-election holds January 28 appeared first on Punch Newspapers.