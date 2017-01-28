Edo govt mulls setting up ranches for herdsmen

Posted January 28, 2017 11:26 am by Comments

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, said on Saturday that the establishment of ranches would address the security challenges posed by the activities of herdsmen in the state. Obaseki told some agro-allied investors at the on-going Edo Agribusiness Workshop in Benin, that the ranches would be another source of income to government. The governor said that the […]

The post Edo govt mulls setting up ranches for herdsmen appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Herdsmen/farmers’ clashes: Lalong supports setting-up of ranches Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, yesterday said his administration was in support of Federal Government’s decision to introduce ranches...
  2. Govt set to create ranches for Fulani herdsmen President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state governors have agreed on the creation of ranches to tackle incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes....
  3. FG begs herdsmen to embrace ranches The Federal Government on Friday urged herdsmen to embrace ranches and other modern rearing methods to tap from the huge...
  4. Herdsmen Attacks: APC Governors Endorse Cattle Ranches The Progressive Governor’s Forum on Thursday endorsed cattle ranching against the proposed grazing reserve areas, to minimize the conflicts between...
  5. Farmers/herdsmen clashes: FG, govs agree to establish ranches President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governors have agreed that ranches should be established to address incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes instead...
  6. Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes: Atiku unfolds plans for cattle ranches nationwide Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said he would build cattle ranches to reduce the incidences of violent altercations between...
  7. Obaseki engages female mechanics for maintenance of govt vehicles Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has offered to engage female mechanics for the maintenance of government vehicles. Besides, Governor...
  8. Benue to make law for establishment of ranches A Bill that will make it compulsory for cattle owners in Benue State to rear them in ranches will soon...
  9. Agatu killings: Farmers send SOS to FG, canvass building of ranches for herders Following the raging war be tween Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Agatu local government area of Benue State which has...
  10. No one can oppose FG on cattle ranches – Senator Sen. Ogbinna Ogba (PDP Ebonyi Central) said nobody or group could oppose Federal Government in its bid to establish cattle...

< YOHAIG home