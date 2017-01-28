Edo govt mulls setting up ranches for herdsmen

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, said on Saturday that the establishment of ranches would address the security challenges posed by the activities of herdsmen in the state. Obaseki told some agro-allied investors at the on-going Edo Agribusiness Workshop in Benin, that the ranches would be another source of income to government. The governor said that the […]

