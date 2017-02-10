Alexander Okere, Benin The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Thursday ordered the recount of ballot papers used for the conduct of the September 28, 2016, election in four local government areas of the state. The order followed an oral application made by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, urging […]

The post Edo tribunal orders recount of ballot papers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.