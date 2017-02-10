EFCC arrests eight LG Councillors in Yola

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission have arrested eight councillors of Yola North Metropolitan Council of Adamawa. The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Mahmoud Mamman, said the councillors were detained at the Adamawa Police Command headquarters. He said, “I was informed that eight councillors were arrested by EFCC and I had to rush […]

