Ekiti APC, labour leaders disagree over alleged bailout diversion

Posted January 8, 2017 6:26 pm by Comments

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has condemned Governor Ayodele Fayose for allegedly diverting the recent bailout of N8.8bn meant for the payment of backlog of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ allowances. It also accused Ekiti Labour leaders of alleged conspiracy with the governor in his misapplication of the state’s funds […]

The post Ekiti APC, labour leaders disagree over alleged bailout diversion appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Diversion of Bailout funds: ICPC never indicted Osun, Aregbesola tells labour The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Sunday said the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC...
  2. 3 Imo officials in EFCC net over alleged diversion of N2bn bailout fund THREE officials of the Imo State Government are now telling operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, all...
  3. APC, Ekiti govt disagree over Fayose’s alleged foreign trips The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of profligacy and insensitivity to workers’ plight,...
  4. Bailout: Unpaid salaries, pensions tear Ekiti labour apart Ado-Ekiti- There is a cleavage in Ekiti State Trade Union Congress, TUC. The Union is divided into an anti- and...
  5. Labour leaders betrayed us, say ekiti workers …NLC Chair: it’s not true Workers in Ekiti State have accused labour leaders of betraying them by agreeing to a...
  6. Nasarawa denies diversion of bailout The Nasarawa State Government on Friday denied allegations of diversion of bailout by the National Union of Pensioners in the...
  7. Bailout: APC to drag Fayose before EFCC, ICPC over diversion plans Ado-Ekiti—The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has threatened to drag Governor Ayodele Fayose before the anti-graft agencies, should...
  8. Workers warn govs against diversion of bailout fund WORKERS have threaten to declare industrial action in any state of the federation that diverts the bailout funds granted by...
  9. Labour Leaders Arraigned In Oyo For Alleged Disruption Of Public Peace Police have charged seven labour leaders in Oyo State after they were arrested as a result of crisis between the...
  10. Benue Deputy Governor Absolved Of Alleged Diversion Of 74m Naira The Benue State government has absolved the Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu, of complicity and alleged diversion of 74 million...

< YOHAIG home