El-Zakzaky, wife serve disobedience of court order notice on Malami

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Detained leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as the Shi’ite sect, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, have notified a Federal High Court in Abuja of their intention to ask for the imprisonment of those who continue to hold them in custody in disobedience of court order. El-Zakzaky and […]

