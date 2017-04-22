English Football League tables

Championship

Brighton 44 28 8 8 73 38 92 — promoted

Newcastle 43 26 7 10 76 39 85

———————————————-

Reading 44 24 7 13 63 62 79

Sheff Wed 44 23 9 12 58 43 78

Huddersfield 43 24 6 13 55 53 78

Fulham 44 21 13 10 82 55 76

———————————————-

Leeds 44 22 7 15 57 43 73

Norwich 44 19 9 16 78 66 66

Brentford 44 18 9 17 73 61 63

Derby 44 17 12 15 50 48 63

Preston 43 16 13 14 62 57 61

Cardiff 44 16 11 17 57 59 59

Aston Villa 43 15 13 15 45 46 58

Barnsley 44 15 12 17 63 63 57

Wolves 43 15 10 18 52 54 55

Ipswich 44 13 16 15 48 54 55

Bristol City 44 14 9 21 59 65 51

Burton 44 13 12 19 46 58 51

QPR 44 14 8 22 50 62 50

Nottm Forest 44 13 9 22 59 70 48

Birmingham 43 11 14 18 42 63 47

———————————————-

Blackburn 44 10 15 19 49 64 45

Wigan 44 10 11 23 39 55 41

Rotherham 44 5 6 33 38 96 21 — relegated

Note: top two promoted, third, fourth, fifth and sixth into playoffs, bottom three relegated

League One

Sheff Utd 45 29 10 6 89 45 97 — champions

Bolton 45 24 11 10 65 36 83

———————————————-

Fleetwood 45 23 12 10 64 43 81

Scunthorpe 45 23 10 12 77 53 79

Bradford 45 20 18 7 61 42 78

Millwall 45 19 13 13 62 54 70 ———————————————-

Southend 45 19 12 14 69 53 69

Rochdale 45 19 11 15 70 61 68

Oxford 45 19 9 17 63 52 66

Bristol Rovers 45 18 12 15 65 66 66

Peterborough 45 17 11 17 62 59 62

Milton Keynes Dons 45 15 13 17 56 57 58

Walsall 44 14 16 14 50 53 58

Charlton 45 13 18 14 57 53 57

AFC Wimbledon 45 13 17 15 52 55 56

Northampton 45 14 10 21 60 73 52

Oldham 45 12 16 17 31 44 52

Shrewsbury 45 13 12 20 46 61 51

Bury 45 13 11 21 61 72 50

Gillingham 45 12 13 20 59 79 49 ———————————————-

Port Vale 44 11 12 21 44 70 45

Swindon 45 11 11 23 44 63 44 — relegated

Coventry 45 9 12 24 36 65 39 — relegated

Chesterfield 45 9 10 26 41 75 37 — relegated

Note: top two promoted, third, fourth, fifth and sixth into playoffs, bottom four relegated

League Two

Doncaster 44 25 10 9 83 50 85 — promoted

Plymouth 44 25 8 11 68 44 83 — promoted

Portsmouth 44 24 9 11 72 39 81 — promoted

———————————————-

Luton 44 18 17 9 63 41 71

Exeter 44 20 8 16 70 52 68

Blackpool 44 17 16 11 66 44 67

Stevenage 44 20 6 18 66 59 66

———————————————-

Mansfield 44 17 14 13 52 47 65

Wycombe 44 18 11 15 56 52 65

Carlisle 44 16 17 11 64 65 65

Cambridge 44 18 9 17 56 49 63

Colchester 44 17 12 15 62 56 63

Accrington 44 16 14 14 55 52 62

Grimsby 44 17 10 17 57 59 61

Barnet 44 13 15 16 53 59 54

Notts County 44 15 8 21 52 74 53

Crewe 44 13 13 18 53 64 52

Morecambe 44 14 9 21 51 69 51

Crawley 44 13 11 20 51 67 50

Yeovil 44 11 16 17 48 61 49

Cheltenham 44 11 14 19 47 63 47

Newport 44 11 12 21 48 70 45

———————————————-

Hartlepool 44 10 13 21 52 73 43

Leyton Orient 44 10 6 28 45 81 36 — relegated

Note: top three promoted, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh into playoffs, bottom two relegated

afp