English Football League tables after Saturday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Championship

Brighton     44 28  8  8 73 38 92 — promoted

Newcastle    43 26  7 10 76 39 85

———————————————-

Reading      44 24  7 13 63 62 79

Sheff Wed    44 23  9 12 58 43 78

Huddersfield 43 24  6 13 55 53 78

Fulham       44 21 13 10 82 55 76

———————————————-

Leeds        44 22  7 15 57 43 73

Norwich      44 19  9 16 78 66 66

Brentford    44 18  9 17 73 61 63

Derby        44 17 12 15 50 48 63

Preston      43 16 13 14 62 57 61

Cardiff      44 16 11 17 57 59 59

Aston Villa  43 15 13 15 45 46 58

Barnsley     44 15 12 17 63 63 57

Wolves       43 15 10 18 52 54 55

Ipswich      44 13 16 15 48 54 55

Bristol City 44 14  9 21 59 65 51

Burton       44 13 12 19 46 58 51

QPR          44 14  8 22 50 62 50

Nottm Forest 44 13  9 22 59 70 48

Birmingham   43 11 14 18 42 63 47

———————————————-

Blackburn    44 10 15 19 49 64 45

Wigan        44 10 11 23 39 55 41

Rotherham    44  5  6 33 38 96 21 — relegated

Note: top two promoted, third, fourth, fifth and sixth into playoffs, bottom three relegated

League One

Sheff Utd          45 29 10  6 89 45 97  — champions

Bolton             45 24 11 10 65 36 83

———————————————-

Fleetwood          45 23 12 10 64 43 81

Scunthorpe         45 23 10 12 77 53 79

Bradford           45 20 18  7 61 42 78

Millwall           45 19 13 13 62 54 70 ———————————————-

Southend           45 19 12 14 69 53 69

Rochdale           45 19 11 15 70 61 68

Oxford             45 19  9 17 63 52 66

Bristol Rovers     45 18 12 15 65 66 66

Peterborough       45 17 11 17 62 59 62

Milton Keynes Dons 45 15 13 17 56 57 58

Walsall            44 14 16 14 50 53 58

Charlton           45 13 18 14 57 53 57

AFC Wimbledon      45 13 17 15 52 55 56

Northampton        45 14 10 21 60 73 52

Oldham             45 12 16 17 31 44 52

Shrewsbury         45 13 12 20 46 61 51

Bury               45 13 11 21 61 72 50

Gillingham         45 12 13 20 59 79 49 ———————————————-

Port Vale          44 11 12 21 44 70 45

Swindon            45 11 11 23 44 63 44 — relegated

Coventry           45  9 12 24 36 65 39 — relegated

Chesterfield       45  9 10 26 41 75 37 — relegated

Note: top two promoted, third, fourth, fifth and sixth into playoffs, bottom four relegated

League Two

Doncaster     44 25 10  9 83 50 85 — promoted

Plymouth      44 25  8 11 68 44 83 — promoted

Portsmouth    44 24  9 11 72 39 81 — promoted

———————————————-

Luton         44 18 17  9 63 41 71

Exeter        44 20  8 16 70 52 68

Blackpool     44 17 16 11 66 44 67

Stevenage     44 20  6 18 66 59 66

———————————————-

Mansfield     44 17 14 13 52 47 65

Wycombe       44 18 11 15 56 52 65

Carlisle      44 16 17 11 64 65 65

Cambridge     44 18  9 17 56 49 63

Colchester    44 17 12 15 62 56 63

Accrington    44 16 14 14 55 52 62

Grimsby       44 17 10 17 57 59 61

Barnet        44 13 15 16 53 59 54

Notts County  44 15  8 21 52 74 53

Crewe         44 13 13 18 53 64 52

Morecambe     44 14  9 21 51 69 51

Crawley       44 13 11 20 51 67 50

Yeovil        44 11 16 17 48 61 49

Cheltenham    44 11 14 19 47 63 47

Newport       44 11 12 21 48 70 45

———————————————-

Hartlepool    44 10 13 21 52 73 43

Leyton Orient 44 10  6 28 45 81 36 — relegated

Note: top three promoted, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh into playoffs, bottom two relegated

afp

