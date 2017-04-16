EPL: Atletico’s Gameiro fit for Leicester return

French international Kevin Gameiro boosted Atletico Madrid’s chances of reaching a third Champions League semi-final in four years as he was included in Diego Simeone’s squad for Tuesday’s quarter-final, second leg at Leicester City

Gameiro hasn’t featured in Atletico’s last five games, including their 1-0 first-leg win over the English champions, due to a groin injury.

However, he and reserve goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya have both been given the all clear to return to action, Atletico confirmed on Sunday.

Simeone was afforded the luxury of resting a host of his first-team regulars for Saturday’s routine 3-0 win over Osasuna.

Top scorer Antoine Griezmann, captain Gabi, Koke, Saul Niguez and Stefan Savic are all expected to return at the King Power Stadium.

Whether Gameiro is fit enough to start in place of Fernando Torres up front is the only doubt in the Atletico side with Simeone otherwise expected to name the same team that started the first leg.

