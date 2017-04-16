EPL: Kompany has City on the rise

Vincent Kompany believes Manchester City are finally approaching top form just in time to secure their aim of qualifying for the Champions League.

Kompany proved he is back to full fitness following an injury-hit season with a commanding display, including his side’s opening goal, in a 3-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero were also on target as City cemented their place in the Premier League’s top four.

Having Kompany back for just his fourth league start this season is a major boost for Pep Guardiola’s team, who are trying to hold off Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool in the top four battle.

City face Arsenal in next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final prior to a crucial derby against United.

“We’re delighted with the clean sheet and the performance,” City captain Kompany said.

“It’s an extremely hard place to come and to get such a result. All of us are proud and our fans are happy.

“We knew this game was massive for us. That’s why there was so much pressure on us to put in such a performance, everyone in the team deserves top, top marks for that.

“We’re doing something well and for our team it’s this process of improving — and it’s looking that way.”

