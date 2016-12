Yaya Toure admits he feels reborn after returning from exile to play a key role in Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge. Toure, 33, appeared destined to leave City after being frozen out by new manager Pep Guardiola earlier in the season. But the Ivory Coast midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance in the space […]

