Arsene Wenger admits a reunion with old rival Sam Allardyce could pose serious danger to Arsenal’s hopes of rekindling their title challenge when Crystal Palace visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Wenger has traded barbs with Allardyce numerous times in the past and the sight of the Palace boss glowering down the other end of […]

The post EPL: Wenger wary of old foe Allardyce appeared first on Punch Newspapers.