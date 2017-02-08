Ethiopia’s Dibaba breaks women’s 2000m record

Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba ran the fastest ever women’s 2000 metres at the indoor Miting Internacional de Catalunya meeting in Sabadell, Spain on Tuesday. Her time of five minutes 23.75 seconds sliced almost seven seconds off the previous indoor world record of 5:30.53 set by Romania’s Gabriela Szabo in 1998. The International Association of Athletics Federations […]

