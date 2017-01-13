EU rejects 67 Nigerian foods in two years

Ife Ogunfuwa Sixty-seven processed and semi-processed food products of Nigeria origin exported to the European Union were rejected in 2015 and 2016, investigations have shown. A breakdown of data from the European Commission Rapid Alert System showed that 42 Nigerian food imports were refused entry into EU countries in 2015 and another 25 in 2016. […]

