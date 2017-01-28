Ex-ANAN boss asks FG to review TSA operations

A financial expert, Dr Samuel Nzekwe, has advised the Federal Government to review the Treasury Single Account allowing Ministries, Developments and Agencies (MDAs) to operate functional accounts with deposit money banks in the country. The review, he said, became imperative to address some “hitches” in the effective running of the TSA and to revive the […]

