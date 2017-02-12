Eniola Akinkuotu Two high courts in Abuja have ordered that the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohammed, and his son, Shamsudeen, temporarily forfeit 10 properties to the Federal Government. The courts also barred the suspects from selling anything found in the properties, including luxury cars, jewelleries and other valuables. The […]

The post Ex-FCT minister, son to forfeit 10 properties to FG appeared first on Punch Newspapers.