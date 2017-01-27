Ex-gov spent N2.8bn on town ravaged by B’Haram – Witness

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A former Secretary to the State Government of Adamawa State, Ibrahim Andrew, has told a Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, that a former Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, spent N2.8bn on developmental projects in a local government that was occupied by Boko Haram. Andrew said this on Thursday while […]

