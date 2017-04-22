EX-KEEPERS DIVIDED OVER CALLS FOR ENYEAMA’S EAGLES RETURN

Injury to Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has ignited calls for Vincent Enyeama’s return to the national team but ex-keepers are divided over the issue writes Idris Adesina

Nigeria has never been short of goalkeepers as they are in ample supply at all levels. Some of these keepers have been active for long but a lot of them have been journey men. It is an interesting fact that over the years, Nigeria have always paraded one or two dominant keepers in every decade.

One of the most outstanding keepers of the Super Eagles in recent times is Carl Ikeme, who took the country by storm in 2015 after he was invited by ex-Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, as a backup to Vincent Enyeama. He made his debut for the country in the 2017 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania on October 5, 2015, making some stunning saves in Dar es Salam.

Since then, the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ first choice has laid claim to the starting shirt following Enyeama’s unceremonious exit from the Eagles in October 2015.

However the 30-year-old has been injury-prone. Last November, Eagles manager Gernot Rohr had to call up Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi for the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria after Ikeme copped an injury ahead of the crucial tie.

Now, the keeper has been ruled out till the end of the season with a hamstring injury, and once again putting Rohr in a dilemma ahead of the Cameroon 2019 Africa Cup of Nations clash against South Africa in Uyo on June 5.

Wolves coach, Paul Lambert, said Ikeme, who has played 31 times for the struggling English second-tier side, would not feature for the club till the end of the season.

“I’m not sure if he’ll be back this season, it’s not one where I’m thinking ‘he’s going to make it’. I’m not sure,” Lambert told Expressandstar on Monday.

The injury to his first choice keeper has forced Rohr to renew calls for the return of Lille safe hands Enyeama from retirement

During preparations for his first match in charge of the Eagles, a 2017 AFCON qualifier against Tanzania in Uyo, Rohr told reporters that Enyeama’s experience was still vital to the national team and thus would want him to join his squad.

However, the Franco-German expressed his frustration at Enyeama’s refusal to pick his calls.

Now, the 63-year-old is hoping that the France-based keeper, who had a clash with Oliseh before his retirement from the Eagles, would heed his call his time around.

Rohr said, “The door is open for Enyeama in the national team. I think he had a problem with the federation, so he wanted someone to call him before coming. They called him or they didn’t reach him I don’t know. We have three goalkeepers at the moment but we will welcome everybody who will respect our work rate, solidarity and humility and someone who will not expect special favours. So the door is opened also to Enyeama.”

Enyeama has appeared in all of Lille’s matches in the league and French Cup this season. The 2013 AFCON winner has relegated the club’s second choice keeper, Mike Maignan, to the bench for most parts of the 2016/17 season.

In March, he made the Ligue 1 Team of The Week after his enthralling performance in their goalless draw against Olympique Marseille. With Lille currently sitting 14th with 37 points from 33 games in the league, Enyeama’s contributions to the team also got him nominations for African Player of the Month in Ligue 1.

According to Foxsports, Enyeama is currently ranked the sixth best goalkeeper in Ligue 1. He has made 82 saves so far this season as well as having 10 clean sheets to his name.

Ike Shorunmu, whom Enyeama deputised at the 2002 World Cup, told our correspondent during the week that the goalkeeper still has the quality to be at one more World Cup.

“Enyeama is not showing any sign of stopping anytime soon. He started at a very young age and that has kept him in shape for a long time. If the coach wants him back in the team, he should be invited because he still has a lot to teach the younger keepers and also play at the next World Cup,” he said.

Former Eagles coach, Bora Milutinovic, was forced to recall the retired Peter Rufai for the 1998 World Cup in France, after first-choice Ike Shorunmu had broken his hand at FC Zurich.

Rufai was on his way to a vacation when he was called up for the tournament and in the build up to the tournament, the veteran keeper conceded five goals against the Netherlands in a friendly.

At the tournament, Rufai started all four matches but the Eagles crashed out 4-1 to Denmark in the second round.

But former Nigeria goalkeeper, Joe Erico, believes a return to the Eagles for Enyeama will not end disastrously as he is currently active.

“Enyeama is still the country’s longest serving goalkeeper and one of the best keepers Nigeria has ever produced. If he decides to return to the Eagles, his experience at previous World Cups will come in handy as the Eagles battle to qualify for the World Cup and the 2019 Nations Cup,” Erico told our correspondent.

But Atlanta 1996 gold medallist, Dosu Joseph, argues that despite the former Eagles captain’s current form, there are others who could do the job.

He said, “Enyeama is a talented and good keeper, no doubt, but he does not have to return to the national team to prove that, there are others that can do the job.

“Nigeria has never been short of quality goalkeepers. When the country needed a reliable keeper, Enyeama was called upon and he was able to establish himself. This same opportunity was given to Ikeme, who stepped in and distinguished himself after Enyeama quit the national team.”

Since Rohr’s employment as the Eagles coach, he has invited only IfeanyiUbah’s first choice keeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, as the only home-based player in the Eagles.

However alongside Chippa United shot stopper, Akpeyi, they have played second fiddle to Ikeme. While Akpeyi has played two matches under Rohr, Ezenwa has yet to play a single match.

The 31-year-old Akpeyi has been absent between the sticks only once for Chippa this season in the PSL, helping the struggling South African club to the 12th place in the 16-team league with 24 points from 24 matches.

He was only absent when he was injured but Chippa coach, Dan Malesela, believes Akpeyi is important to his team’s battle against relegation in the PSL.

For Ezenwa, he has featured for IfeanyiUbah in all competitions this season. The Anambra club sit eighth in the Premier League with 28 points after 19 matches. He has conceded more than 21 goals in all competitions this season.

Rohr said although Ikeme is the team’s current number one, he would give them a chance to secure their place in the Eagles but he seems unconvinced with their performances, hence his call for the return of the more experienced Enyeama.

“Ikeme is the number one keeper but we will give other keepers a chance to become the number one keeper. Akpeyi is a good keeper but he has to work harder,” Rohr said after the tie against Algeria last year.

However, Dosu believes Akpeyi and Ezenwa will get more confident by playing more matches.

He said, “I believe the national team is all about giving the other goalkeepers the chance and believing in them. Nobody buys experience anywhere. It is about consistency, giving the keepers enough playing time. With this, they will build up confidence.

“These other keepers are doing well too. They should be tested in friendly matches and allowed to take charge of qualifiers to see how well they have developed rather than asking a retired keeper to return to the team.”

Shorunmu said, “The other keepers should make themselves relevant in their clubs and be consistent. To play for the national team for a long time and be able to keep out competition from other keepers is a huge task and kudos to Enyeama for being able to do that.

“But the coaches should not force him out of retirement rather there are many other good goalkeepers both home and abroad who can do well. Ikeme was relatively unknown until he was brought in to prove himself. So others can do that as well if the chance is given to them.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com