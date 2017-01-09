Ex-militant monarch denies involvement in community killings

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt THE traditional ruler of Aligwu community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Igwedibia Ejima Johnson, has dismissed the allegation that he had a hand in the recent killings in the area. Johnson said specifically that he had no hand in the murder of the former chairman of Omoku […]

