Exporters commend FG on cocoa revival

The Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria has commended the Federal Government for repositioning and reviving the nation’s cocoa industry. The association also lauded the Federal Government for its vision of making Nigeria to become the world’s largest cocoa producer by inaugurating the Cocoa Relaunch Committee headed by Dr. Olayiwola Oluwole. The Secretary-General of the association, […]

