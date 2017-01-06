Extortion: ICPC indicts FUNAAB, returns N4.7m to 952 students

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has recovered N4.7m from the authorities of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State and returned the money to 952 students. The ICPC said in a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, that the commission acted based on a petition written […]

