Faith-based universities deserve TETFUND benefit – Okojie 

Posted February 6, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

Peter Dada, Akure The former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Universities Commission, Prof. Julius Okogie has said the universities owned by churches deserved to be benefiting from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund of the Federal Government. To this end, Okojie called the General Overseers of the faith-based universities to come together and mount pressure on […]

