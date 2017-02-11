A woman in Pakistan has died during a fake exorcism, after her ‘healers’ tied her upside down to a tree, beat her with sticks, and fanned her with smoke and heat. The incident began after Soraiya Begum, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, in Punjab province, began talking to herself. Her unusual behavior led her […]

The post Faith healers brutally torture, burn woman to death during fake exorcism appeared first on Punch Newspapers.