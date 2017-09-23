Fame is not enough reason to drop out of school –AY Makanaki

’Nonye Ben-Nwankwo and Ademola Olonilua

For fast rising singer, AY Makanaki, the journey to the top is a tough one. The young lad who is currently an undergraduate of the University of Benin explained that although it is tough combining schooling and music, dropping out is not an option.

“It takes the grace of God to combine music and schooling because it is a very tough thing to do but I am able to cope because I have a very sharp brain. All I need to do is just read once and it sticks. I know what I need. I am in school because I know the value of education in a person’s life. I know that I would be more famous in no time because I have the talent and I am very hardworking. Despite the fame, I would ensure that I complete my studies. I cannot drop out of school because of music. As an only child, a lot is expected from me and I have to meet my parents’ expectation. It was not easy to convince my parents that I wanted to become a musician but they agreed. My mother is more concerned about my education and she has been supporting me. Sadly, my father is late,” he said.

Speaking to Saturday Beats, Best Inegbenose, his boss and owner of the record label, ZM Records, disclosed why he signed the young lad. He said, “I believe so much in creativity and music. I floated my record label, ZM Records five years ago simply because I have a passion for the Nigerian music industry. The main reason I signed AY Makanaki to the label is because he has a good character alongside the talent God gave him.”

