Family petitions FG over Polish man’s cremation of Nigerian wife

Posted February 9, 2017

Gbenga Adeniji The family of Mrs. Oluwashola Gaska (nee Adefolalu) has petitioned the Federal Government to unravel the mystery surrounding her death in Poland and the cremation of her corpse by her husband, Mr. Jakub Gaska, without their consent. The deceased’s elder sister, Mrs. Abimbola Essien-Nelson, at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, alleged […]

