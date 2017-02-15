Chux Ohai The family of late gospel singer, Eric Arubayi, whose passage was widely reported a few days ago, has made its first official statement on the sad incident. In a statement signed by the older brother of the deceased, Derreck, the family expressed gratitude to friends and well-wishers who stood by them in their […]

The post Family releases official statement on Eric Arubayi’s death appeared first on Punch Newspapers.