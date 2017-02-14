Father kills 11-year-old twins over witchcraft

The Cross River Police Command has arrested a 33-year-old man for killing his twin children for allegedly being witches. Presenting the suspects to newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday, the Acting Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, alleged that Anyanime Festus killed his 11-year-old twins, Emediong and Mfoniso, for confessing to being witches. […]

