Father kills 11-year-old twins over witchcraft

Posted February 14, 2017 4:26 pm by Comments

The Cross River Police Command has arrested a 33-year-old man for killing his twin children for allegedly being witches. Presenting the suspects to newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday, the Acting Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, alleged that Anyanime Festus killed his 11-year-old twins, Emediong and Mfoniso, for confessing to being witches. […]

The post Father kills 11-year-old twins over witchcraft appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photo: 11-year-old Nigerian girl accused of witchcraft by her father, beaten and thrown out the house According to UNICEF Nigeria, 11-year-old Nigerian girl Brenda (not real name) was accused of witchcraft by her father, who held...
  2. 60 Year Old Plateau Man Burns 8 Year Old Girl Alive after Accusing her of Witchcraft A 60-year-old man in plateau state allegedly burned an 8-year-old girl to death after accusing her of witchcraft. The man,...
  3. Motorcyclist abducts three-year-old twins on way to school Afeez Hanafi A commercial motorcyclist caused panic on Alubarika Street, in the Bariga area of Lagos State after he fled...
  4. Octogenarian brutalised in Delta for witchcraft OLEH—An-85-year old woman, (identity withheld) narrowly escaped lynching at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, weekend,...
  5. 14 Year Old Enugu Boy Kills 3 Year Old Brother with Father’s Gun While Trying to Reenact Movie Scenes A 14-year-old boy in Enugu mistakenly killed his 3-year-old brother while trying to reenact movie scenes with their father’s gun....
  6. Indian villagers kill five for ‘witchcraft’ Villagers in a rural part of eastern India have killed five women whom they accused of practising witchcraft, police said...
  7. Deadly Device: Blast kills 11-year-old son of police officer An 11-year-old boy, Adolphus Akua, has been reportedly killed by an explosive device suspected to be a grenade at Nyor...
  8. If your twins differ totally from each other, here’s why A couple have uploaded photographs of their nine-month old twins on the social media, garnering all sorts of reactions ranging...
  9. Father nails own children to cross over witchcraft allegation in Akwa Ibom [PHOTO] The Cross River State Police Command has nabbed a 40-year-old man, John Friday Akpan who allegedly nailed his two children...
  10. It’s Time To Abandon The Belief In Witchcraft Because Witches Don’t Exist By Ijabla Raymond 0 Comments Sahara Reporters It's Time To Abandon The Belief In Witchcraft Because Witches Don't Exist By Ijabla Raymond 1...

< YOHAIG home