Father regrets killing twin daughters accused of witchcraft

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar  A 33-year-old man, Festus Anyanime, on Tuesday said he would forever regret killing his twin daughters because they allegedly confessed to be witches. Anyanime, a taxi driver from Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, said he killed his 11-year-old twin daughters, identified as Emediong and Mfoniso, with poisoned malt drink […]

The post Father regrets killing twin daughters accused of witchcraft appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

