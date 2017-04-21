Fayemi briefs Buhari on $150m W’Bank mining loan

Posted April 21, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday informed President Muhammadu Buhari of the $ 150m loan approved by the World Bank for the country’s mining sector.

Fayemi also used the opportunity of the meeting to update the President of his ministry’s efforts at curtailing the activities of illegal miners.

Winasbet.com

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Fayemi said a lot of positive developments were taking place in the sector.

The minister said, “I have come to brief the President about what is going on in the mining sector and to particularly inform him of the major breakthrough we had on Friday with the World Bank approving the $ 150m request that we made to them during a meeting in Washington DC.

“I also briefed him on the activities of illegal miners and the work we are doing with regards to that, and my tour around the country and the gradual improvements we are beginning to see in the sector, particularly in relation to our growth.”

He added, “It is a sector that seems to have defied recession. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, it is growing while other sectors may be experiencing challenges.

“That is not to say that we have reached Eldorado. It is a journey and we are beginning to see concrete developments, and the President, as you know, also approved an intervention fund for this sector, the first of its kind in the history of the mining sector. We also discussed that.”

Fayemi said the government would spend the loan on areas such as geological data gathering and the organisation of the informal sector, adding that it was attractive, coming at one per cent interest rate and 30 years moratorium.

He added, “Geological data is very important to us, and part of this money is going to assist with geological data. It is also going to contribute to our organising the informal sector into a formal sector, providing some access to funding and helping them with technological equipment for the artisanal miners.

“There are many miners who have done extensive exploration, but to move to production has been a challenge. So, for those who are crossing over from exploration to exploitation, and to actual mining, we believe that giving them some assistance will help boost the industry, particularly the small and medium-scale players in the industry.”

On concerns over the nation’s increasing foreign loans, Fayemi said they could be valid if Nigeria was borrowing to pay salaries or to attend to recurrent expenditure.

He noted that it made sense if the country was borrowing to develop a sector that had a potential for exponential growth and multiplier effect on other sectors, particularly industrialisation.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. World Bank okays $150m mining loan for Nigeria From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The World Bank has approved $ 150 million financing to support the development of the Nigeria’s...
  2. Minister briefs President Buhari on $150m mining grant The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the 150 million dollars...
  3. Investors In Ogun To Benefit From N30bn FG Mining Fund – Fayemi Investors in the mining sector in Ogun State and other parts of the country will soon have access to N30bn...
  4. Mining sector will soon become Nigeria’s major revenue earner — Fayemi Kayode Fayemi The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday said that the mining sector would soon...
  5. Government seeks $150m loan from World Bank for mining sector ZUMACOAL MINING SITE The Federal Government yesterday said it had begun negotiation for a $ 150 million loan from the...
  6. Mining sector can get Nigeria out of recession, says Fayemi Mining With proper attention and planning, the mining industry is capable of taking the country out of recession. Minister of...
  7. FG won’t tolerate illegal mining —Buhari President Muhamma­du Buhari has said the Federal Govern­ment will not tolerate ac­tivities of illegal miners in the county. The president...
  8. FG, states to partner in strengthening mining potential – Fayemi Federal Government says it will partner with states in strengthening mining potential and turning them into great opportunities for investment....
  9. Our plan to make mining money spinner, by Fayemi •Minister pledges one million jobs, revival of Ajaokuta Steel Complex Minister of Solid Minerals Kayode Fayemi yesterday said the mining...
  10. World Bank, NEXIM Bank to revamp Nigeria’s mining sector Nigeria earns less than Ghana, Mali and Burkina Faso from mining activities The post World Bank, NEXIM Bank to revamp...

< YOHAIG home