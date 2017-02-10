Fayose hails Osinbajo on CJN, hosts S/West govs Monday

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has hailed the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for sending the name of Justice Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria. Osinbajo is the Acting President since President Muhammadu Buhari travelled for medical vacation. Fayose said the action […]

