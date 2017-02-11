Fayose threatens to sue FG, seeks explanations on $1bn Eurobond

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said the Federal Government’s plan to secure a $ 1bn Eurobond might prolong the nation’s economic crisis. The governor, who is also the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party’s Governors’ Forum, challenged the Federal Government to clarify who the beneficiaries of the bond would be as its […]

