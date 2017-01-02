FBN Insurance supports Down’s syndrome Foundation

Posted January 2, 2017 9:26 am by Comments

A team from FBN Insurance Limited and FBN General Insurance Limited recently paid a visit to the Down’s Syndrome Foundation as part of their end of the year appreciation activities. A statement from the firm said that while receiving the combined team of both companies at the administrative office and resource centre of the foundation […]

The post FBN Insurance supports Down’s syndrome Foundation appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nunu supports Down Syndrome Foundation | Encourages Mothers to Fortify Kids with Milk for Adequate Mental Growth   As the world celebrates the Down syndrome awareness week, Nutricima Limited, makers of premium Nunu milk brand has once...
  2. Giving Back! Skales, Tiwa Savage, Praiz & More Stars visit Down Syndrome Foundation for World Down Syndrome Day Tuesday March 22, 2016 would forever remain a memorable one for the inhabitants of the Down Syndrome Foundation in Surulere,...
  3. Fashanu Honoured with down Syndrome Foundation Envoy Former England, Norwich City and Aston Villa striker, John Fashanu, was on Saturday night appointed the Ambassador of the Down...
  4. Man convicted of raping woman with Down syndrome A man has been convicted of raping a woman with Down syndrome after luring her back to his house, the...
  5. Reps uncover N640m paid to unlicensed insurance brokers The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the return on premiums paid to government officials by insurance companies has uncovered...
  6. Carmudi, Custodian Allied Insurance create online car insurance In a novel bid to make insurance, especially vehicle insurance more accessible to current and intending car owners, Custodian and...
  7. ‘Less than 1% of Nigerians have life insurance’ Nike Popoola Less than one per cent of Nigerians voluntarily subscribe to life insurance due to a general apathy for...
  8. Recognising holiday heart syndrome Two years ago, during the festive period, a man was brought in for treatment due to the pounding nature of...
  9. Dufil supports Sickle Cell Foundation Determined to reduce the burden of people living with Sickle Cell Anaemia, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Nigeria’s Indomie...
  10. World Bank supports Oyo on waste management Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan The World Bank Urban Development and Resilience Specialist, Salim Rouhana, said the bank would provide necessary support...

< YOHAIG home