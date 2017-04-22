FBN tasks customers on mobile banking

Angel George

First Bank of Nigeria has advised customers to embrace the speed and convenience that technology offers, saying financial institutions are constantly challenged to provide customers with convenience, relevance and ease of transactions.

FBN in a statement on Friday noted that as financial institutions across the globe tussle to increase their customer base, it would take only ingenious and innovative institutions to satisfy consumer appetites for multi-channel transactions, as well as anticipate customers’ needs for reliable and safe solutions to meet their expectations.

It said further that it was for this reason it recently increased its maximum daily limit to N500, 000 without the use of a token and a total daily transaction limit of N1m. “The mobile banking app which is secure and easy to use, allows users to carry out banking transactions on the go from their mobile phones anywhere in the world,” it added.

It said, “With the integrated lifestyle mobile banking app, customers can enjoy real-time mobile banking services such as domestic funds transfer, make quick airtime purchase for self and others on all mobile networks, numerous bill payments, cheque services including confirm cheque and stop cheque, flight booking and quick account services such as account balance inquiry, statement view and much more.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com