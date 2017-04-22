FBN tasks customers on mobile banking

Posted April 22, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Angel George

First Bank of Nigeria has advised customers to embrace the speed and convenience that technology offers, saying financial institutions are constantly challenged to provide customers with convenience, relevance and ease of transactions.

FBN in a statement on Friday noted that as financial institutions across the globe tussle to increase their customer base, it would take only ingenious and innovative institutions to satisfy consumer appetites for multi-channel transactions, as well as anticipate customers’ needs for reliable and safe solutions to meet their expectations.

Winasbet.com

It said further that it was for this reason it recently increased its maximum daily limit to N500, 000 without the use of a token and a total daily transaction limit of N1m. “The mobile banking app which is secure and easy to use, allows users to carry out banking transactions on the go from their mobile phones anywhere in the world,” it added.

It said, “With the integrated lifestyle mobile banking app, customers can enjoy real-time mobile banking services such as domestic funds transfer, make quick airtime purchase for self and others on all mobile networks, numerous bill payments, cheque services including confirm cheque and stop cheque, flight booking and quick account services such as account balance inquiry, statement view and much more.”

Copyright PUNCH.               
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mobile applications for banking service UDUS PHILIP People prefer using   phone for transactions because it is easier and faster than going to the ATM because...
  2. 5 Ways To Be Safe When Using Mobile Banking In today’s world, you do not need a computer to do any bank transactions. You can easily do such transactions...
  3. Financial inclusion : First Bank takes banking to campuses, markets First Bank First Bank Nigeria Ltd., is organising “Campus Storms” to provide students and ivory tower communities the opportunity to...
  4. Five banking benefits to enjoy on mobile devices Have you ever been away from home and realised that you forgot to pay a bill? Or you need to...
  5. Two years of cashless banking: How e-saving products’re expanding customers’ choices BY Amechi Ogbonna IT is indeed difficult to imagine any sector of the Nigerian economy that has recently un­dergone as...
  6. Ecobank customers complain over faulty mobile app, hostile customer care staff Prince Eddie Vpom I don’t receive alerts due to change of number but getting my alert on my new line...
  7. Wema Bank Launches Solar-Powered Mobile Branch Wema Bank Plc says it has launched a solar-powered mobile branch to make banking services available to everyone in all...
  8. CBN assures stakeholders of mobile banking risk management Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has assured stakeholders of mobile payment system in the country of adequate risk management structure....
  9. CBN assures stakeholders of mobile banking risk management Central Bank of Nigeria, has assured stakeholders of mobile payment system in the country of adequate risk management structure. In...
  10. ‘ICT to promote banking services’ Global Director, Front Office Transformation Banking and Financial Market, IBM, Kwafo Ofori-Boateng, has expressed optimism in the growth of Information...

< YOHAIG home