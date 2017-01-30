FCT youths endorse protest against FG

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Some Federal Capital Territory youths have declared support for the planned protest against bad governance in the country scheduled for February 5. The protest is being reportedly organised by popular artiste and other top musicians. The youth group, FCT Citizens Against Bad Governance said it would donate 10,000 T-shirts and face caps […]

