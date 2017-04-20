Federal workers earn more than NASS members – Lawmaker

Posted April 20, 2017 11:26 am by Comments

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Zakari Mohammed, says members of the National Assembly are not the highest paid political office holders in Nigeria.

Mohammed, who represents Baruten/Kaiama Federal Constituency, also denied that the legislators pay was a guarded secret.

“The public perception of the National Assembly is in sharp contrast to the reality on the ground as far as the lawmakers take-home and other allowances are concerned,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Gure, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara.

Winasbet.com

According to him, chief executives of federal agencies earn more salary than the National Assembly members.

“I can tell you that a Director-General of a Federal agency is far and above better than a member of parliament in terms of what he takes home in terms of pegs of office.

“Whatever a legislature does is within the limit of his allowances and the salary that he takes.

“Whatever we do is within the income, we don’t award contracts, we don’t execute projects.”

Mohammed, however, advocated regular interface between the National Assembly and the public to address what he termed as current erroneous perception on the matter.

“So for me, I believe it is a mindset and it is going to take sometimes to get it off Nigerians heads, and I believe a regular interface with the public will change the psyche with time.”

The lawmaker noted that the legislature had been painted in bad light since the inception of the fourth republic.

“The National Assembly since 1999 has been living with image issue and of course I’m saying it without any fear of contradiction that it was caused by the then President (Olusegun) Obasanjo.

“To me, it is matter of psyche. Nigeria must get it out of them that legislature is being painted in the kind of light that it is not supposed to be, because I have been a member of the house and know exactly what they are doing”, he said.

The former House spokesman cautioned Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State against casting aspersions on the National Assembly.

He said the governor had taken the path of demonising the National Assembly because of ‘‘individual inclination’’ and his grouse with some lawmakers representing his state.

Mohammed described the governor’s recent outburst over the national Assembly budget as ‘‘hypocritical’’.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. No federal lawmaker should earn more than N1m, says RMAFC •New pay structure coming for public officers The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is unaware of lawmakers’ jumbo...
  2. Nass Jacks Up Own Budget To N150bn The National Assembly is set to increase its budgetary allocation in the 2017 budget to N150 billion from N115 billion,...
  3. Revealed at last: Salary and allowances of NASS members The controversy over the monthly salary of a Nigerian lawmaker has finally been laid to rest with a formal disclosure...
  4. Kwara lawmaker lauds role of legislature Kwara State House of Assembly member, Hon. Usman Adamu, has stressed the role of the legislature in a democracy, saying...
  5. Ihedioha cautions NASS management over members’ ejection Following ejection order issued against mem­bers of the National Assembly by the manage­ment, Speaker of the House of Representative, Emeka...
  6. Efforts To Reduce Salaries And Allowances Of NASS Members Hits Brick Wall Efforts to reduce the salaries and allowances of members of the National Assembly (NASS) met a brick wall on Wednesday,...
  7. Jumbo pay: Protesters demand 60% pay cut for NASS members, political appointees AS the alleged jumbo salary for members of the National Assembly continues to generate controversy, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Tuesday...
  8. Over 2,000 aides for new NASS members •Applicants  intensify scramble for jobs  Over 2000 legislative aides are being recruited by new members of the National Assembly as...
  9. Senator denies NASS members will be receiving N8.64bn wardrobe allowance, says its for miscelleanous expenses A member of the National Assembly, Senator Ajayi Borrofice representing Ondo North has come out to deny reports that the...
  10. Executive must comply with NASS resolutions – Dogara The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday said apathy by the Executive to the resolutions of...

< YOHAIG home