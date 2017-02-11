FESTAC residents tackle EKEDC over prepaid meters

Posted February 11, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Eric Dumo Residents of FESTAC Town in Lagos have accused the Eko Electricity Distribution Company of misleading members of the public by claiming to have installed over 11, 000 free prepaid meters in the community in 2016. Addressing newsmen in Lagos on Friday, President of the community’s residents association, Mr. Shola Fakorede, said that apart […]

The post FESTAC residents tackle EKEDC over prepaid meters appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

