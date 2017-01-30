FG approves modern internal audit process for MDAs

Posted January 30, 2017 4:26 am by Comments

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Federal Government has given approval to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to commence the modernisation of the internal audit process in its Ministries, Departments and Agencies. The approval was given by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, to the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed […]

The post FG approves modern internal audit process for MDAs appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Finance Ministry Begins Recovery Process For Un-remitted MDAs 450bn Naira The Federal Ministry of Finance in Nigeria has set up a committee to recover un-remitted operating surpluses of Ministries Department...
  2. FEC Approves Continuous Auditing To Control Expenditure The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a presidential initiative on continuous audit, to strengthen controls of Federal government expenditures....
  3. Audit report uncovers N3.3tr fraud in MDAs NNPC fails to remit N3.2tr to Federation Account in 2014 Cartel creating ghost workers easily hack into govt payroll system,...
  4. FEC endorses auditing of staff of MDAs, Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun . N 2.29 billion saved from first phase The Federal Executive Council, (FEC) at its...
  5. Buhari approves new cost-cutting measures for MDAs In the federal government quest to reduce cost of governance as well as curb the incidence of mismanagement in the...
  6. Nigeria Saves 50bn Naira From Audit Process A total of 50 billion Naira has been saved following the continuous audit process of federal workers across Nigeria. The...
  7. Presidential audit team finds N5.7 billion discrepancies in govt payroll The team uncovered 43,000 ghots workers. The post Presidential audit team finds N5.7 billion discrepancies in govt payroll appeared first...
  8. Presidential audit team discovers N5.7 fraud in MDAs’ payroll The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit has found discrepancies in the payroll of the Federal Governmment’s Ministries, Agencies and Departments...
  9. Govt releases N139b 1st quarter capital allocation to MDAs Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have got N139,265,641,362 for the execution of capital projects in the first quarter. The letter...
  10. Treasury Single Account: No going back on 15 Sept date, says AGF Accountant-General of Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris The Office of Accountant- General of the Federation has reassured all Ministries, Departments and...

< YOHAIG home