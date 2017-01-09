FG bans unauthorised courses in specialised varsities

Friday Olokor, Abuja The Federal Government has warned specialised universities in the country, which have been running programmes that are not in conformity with their mandates, to stop such with immediate effect. In a statement on Sunday, the government therefore directed that such universities should stick to their core mandates for which they were set […]

FG bans unauthorised courses in specialised varsities appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

