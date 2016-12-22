FG commits N550m for revitalisation of 110 PHCs

The Federal Government on Thursday said it has committed N550m to renovate 110 primary healthcare facilities in the country as a pilot programme for the revitalisation of Primary Health Care Centres in Nigeria. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made this known while briefing newsmen after inspecting the renovation of Kuchingoro PHC in Abuja. […]

The post FG commits N550m for revitalisation of 110 PHCs

