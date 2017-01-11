FG grants 335 foreigners citizenship

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Government on Wednesday granted Nigerian citizenship to 335 foreigners who had earlier applied. The 335 were chosen from the 500 applications received by the government. The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over […]

